Nehawu wage strike hits Robben Island Museum

CAPE TOWN - Nehawu workers at the Robben Island Museum have embarked on a strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Workers want a 9% wage hike across the board but management is offering 6,5%.

A group of workers staged a picket near the entrance of the museum on Monday.

The museum's Morongoa Ramaboa said that the strike had not affected operations at the national heritage site.

"We've had lengthy negotiations with Nehawu and their members. We've reached a deadlock and unfortunately, our organisation won't be able to accede to the demands."