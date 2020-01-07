View all in Latest
Motshekga hails commitment & hard work of SA's top matriculants

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga congratulated the class of 2019's top 30 matriculants for continuing to inspire confidence in the country's public education system.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addresses the country's top matriculants at a breakfast at Vodaworld in Midrand on 7 January 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addresses the country's top matriculants at a breakfast at Vodaworld in Midrand on 7 January 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
42 minutes ago

MIDRAND – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga congratulated the class of 2019's top 30 matriculants for continuing to inspire confidence in the country's public education system.

Motshekga was speaking in Midrand at a ministerial breakfast with the top achieving pupils and their parents.

Over 790,000 pupils countrywide sat for last year's national senior certificate exams.

Motshekga is expected to announce the overall pass rate later on Tuesday.

The minister has expressed her gratitude to the country’s top 30 matriculants for their commitment and hard work.

“Thank you very much, you couldn’t be here if you weren’t humble and respectful and hardworking children.”

She has also thanked teachers and parents for supporting the class of 2019.

"As a country, we need high-level skills to take us out of the troubles we sometimes find ourselves in."

As the country waits to find out how the class of 2019 performed nationally, Motshekga said that the matriculants had proven to be in a class of their own.

Matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

