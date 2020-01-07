Motshekga hails commitment & hard work of SA's top matriculants
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga congratulated the class of 2019's top 30 matriculants for continuing to inspire confidence in the country's public education system.
MIDRAND – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga congratulated the class of 2019's top 30 matriculants for continuing to inspire confidence in the country's public education system.
Motshekga was speaking in Midrand at a ministerial breakfast with the top achieving pupils and their parents.
Over 790,000 pupils countrywide sat for last year's national senior certificate exams.
Motshekga is expected to announce the overall pass rate later on Tuesday.
#MatricResults2019 Top performing matriculants have arrived with their parents at Vodaworld in Midrand, they’ll be having breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga ahead of this evenings overall pass rate announcement. TK pic.twitter.com/5ncwfDxkIf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020
The minister has expressed her gratitude to the country’s top 30 matriculants for their commitment and hard work.
“Thank you very much, you couldn’t be here if you weren’t humble and respectful and hardworking children.”
She has also thanked teachers and parents for supporting the class of 2019.
"As a country, we need high-level skills to take us out of the troubles we sometimes find ourselves in."
As the country waits to find out how the class of 2019 performed nationally, Motshekga said that the matriculants had proven to be in a class of their own.
Matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Police tight-lipped on Wesbank baby murders, says councillor
-
Mokgalapa's future as Tshwane mayor in balance after DA concludes probe
-
Richard Maponya's memorial service will celebrate his life, says family
-
Police probing deadly Benoni building collapse
-
Eskom denies asking Nersa for R1.8bn to pay bonuses
-
Oudtshoorn mayor set to finally face DA disciplinary panel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.