Missing WPA official Allen Barnes' car found at CT International Airport

CAPE TOWN - The whereabouts of a man who’s been missing since the weekend is still unknown.

Allen Barnes, a member of the Western Province Athletics Association, was last seen leaving his Edgemead house on Saturday morning.

He was meant to attend a road running event in Strandfontein but never arrived.

The chairperson of Stragglers Club Walter Japhta said: “According to information we received, he left his home at 3:30am on Saturday. That’s all we know. We don’t know where he went or which route he took.”

Police said Barnes was reported missing on the same day he disappeared.

According to the investigating officer, Barnes' car was found at Cape Town International Airport.