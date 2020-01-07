View all in Latest
Matric class of 2019 in league of its own: Motshekga

Minister Motshekga met with the country’s top 30 performers in the national senior certificate exams at Vodaworld in Midrand earlier on Tuesday.

Top-performing matriculants at Vodaworld in Midrand for breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on 7 January 2020. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Top-performing matriculants at Vodaworld in Midrand for breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on 7 January 2020. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the class of 2019 was in a league of its own.

She made the remark ahead of announcing the 2019 national pass rate on Tuesday.

Motshekga met with the country’s top 30 performers in the national senior certificate exams at Vodaworld in Midrand earlier on Tuesday.

She congratulated the group for being the best out of more than 700,000 candidates who wrote the exams.

The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate.

The public education system has been under pressure to improve its national pass rate and it remains to be seen whether the class of 2019 has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.

“We are preparing ourselves to announce the results. I can say your class is a class of its own,” said Motshekga.

Motshekga has thanked the top 30 matriculants in the country for inspiring confidence in the country’s public education system.

The education minister is due to announce the national pass rate at 6pm.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

