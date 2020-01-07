Matric class of 2019 in league of its own: Motshekga
Minister Motshekga met with the country’s top 30 performers in the national senior certificate exams at Vodaworld in Midrand earlier on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the class of 2019 was in a league of its own.
She made the remark ahead of announcing the 2019 national pass rate on Tuesday.
Motshekga met with the country’s top 30 performers in the national senior certificate exams at Vodaworld in Midrand earlier on Tuesday.
She congratulated the group for being the best out of more than 700,000 candidates who wrote the exams.
The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate.
The public education system has been under pressure to improve its national pass rate and it remains to be seen whether the class of 2019 has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.
“We are preparing ourselves to announce the results. I can say your class is a class of its own,” said Motshekga.
Motshekga has thanked the top 30 matriculants in the country for inspiring confidence in the country’s public education system.
The education minister is due to announce the national pass rate at 6pm.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Matric class of 2019 pass rate announcement
-
Stage 2 load shedding Wednesday ahead of matric results release
-
‘The children suffered’: CT children’s home investigated for mismanagement
-
Despite living alone during his matric year, Fortune Khoza excelled
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
-
Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.