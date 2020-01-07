IEB releases 2019 matric results

IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has released the results for the 2019 matric examinations.

IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.

Parents, guardians and learners can access their results by submitting their student numbers on the portal.

The results for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) will be released on 8 January.