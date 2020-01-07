View all in Latest
IEB releases 2019 matric results

IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.

FILE: Matriculants receive their Matric results. Picture: EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has released the results for the 2019 matric examinations.

Parents, guardians and learners can access their results by submitting their student numbers on the portal.

The results for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) will be released on 8 January.

