George pastor due in court for rape charge

CAPE TOWN - A George pastor will be back in court next week on a rape charge.

The man was arrested shortly after allegedly attacking a congregant two weeks ago.

Spokesperson for the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church Ephraim Nyondo said that the pastor had been suspended indefinitely.

“We have a strong policy against gender-based violence and systems in place to make sure your child is protected.”

The accused will be back in the dock next week when he is expected to apply for bail.