Farmers could soon donate land through online system
A new draft policy for the allocation of land could see farmers donate land through an online system.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform is considering bringing land allocation into the digital age.
The department last week published the national policy for beneficiary selection and land allocation.
The draft policy comes as Parliament tries to come up with an amendment to the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The draft is meant to help the rural poor and landless, as well as residents of poor municipalities and peri-urban areas to gain access to land.
The department said the policy aimed to create the conditions to ensure equitable access to land for all previously disadvantaged citizens.
It also seeks to create a system to allocate land that is credible and transparent.
Amongst other things, it proposes the setting up of an online system where farmers can make land available or donate it for the purposes of land reform.
Members of the public have just fewer than 60 days to submit written comments on the draft policy.
