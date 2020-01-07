Eskom responds to claims of R1.8bn loan for performance bonuses
The utility has responded to claims that it applied for R1.8 billion for performance bonuses from the National Energy Regulator.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom employees have not received any performance bonuses over the past two years, according to the power utility.
The power company has responded to claims that it applied for R1.8 billion for performance bonuses from the National Energy Regulator.
There was an angry reaction from South Africans who said the utility was battling to keep the lights on and should not be rewarded.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said the claims were inaccurate. She said due to poor performance, the utility took the decision to withhold performance bonuses.
“There was provision for an annual bonus. The name bonus tends to give people ideas. It’s called a bonus, but it forms part of a 13th cheque.”
