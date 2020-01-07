Dr Richard Maponya’s family announces new dates for memorial, funeral
Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko said the service was moved to accommodate the public and give South Africans an opportunity to pay their final respects to the iconic entrepreneur.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Dr Richard Maponya said the esteemed businessman’s memorial service had been moved to Friday.
Hundreds of tributes poured in for Maponya following the announcement of his death on Monday, with many calling him “the father of black retail”.
Sibeko said the memorial would take place at the same location as initially planned - Rosebank Union Church - while his funeral was expected to take place next Tuesday in Soweto.
“The memorial has been moved to this Friday and the funeral will take place next Tuesday. The time of the memorial will be from 10am until 1pm at the Rosebank Union Church.”
WATCH: Richard Maponya, the 'father of black retail' in SA, dies
