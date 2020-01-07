Despite living alone during his matric year, Fortune Khoza excelled

The Basic Education Department on Tuesday praised the young man for his determination to succeed.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Fortune Khoza beat the odds to become a top matric achiever.

Khoza, who hails from Mpumalanga, lived alone during his matric year and motivated himself.

The department said his story should inspire all South Africans.

“A lesson to be learnt for all, to not let your circumstances hold you back from achieving greatness.”

A top achiever from Mpumalanga, Fortune Khoza who lived alone during his Matric year and had to keep himself motivated during his studies. A lesson to be learnt for all, to not let your circumstances hold you back from achieving greatness.

Congratulations Fortune Khoza🙌. Your discipline and hard work paid off despite your circumstances. #MatricResults19 @DBE_SA https://t.co/ApGu6enYyl — Kagiso Trust (KT) (@Kagiso_Trust) January 7, 2020

He joins several other top performing pupils who have received their 2019 national senior certificate exam results.

Minister Angie Motshekga held a ministerial breakfast in Midrand with top performers and their parents.

Over 790,000 candidates across the country sat for the exams.

Motshekga will announce the national overall pass rate later on Tuesday.

Some top students spoke to EWN after receiving their results.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say. I gave my mom the phone, and she was very proud and emotional.”

Another matriculant shared: “I am very excited. This was one of my dreams.”

This brings us to the end of the Ministerial breakfast with the 2019 Top Matric Achievers. Halala class of 2019 Halala! #NSC19 #MatricResults2019 #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/dJNQeZmwhx — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 7, 2020

Testimony by a parent on how she felt when she got the call that her son is one of the top 30 student in the country #MatricResults19 @DBE_SA #ministerialbreakfast #prideofthenation pic.twitter.com/5PP2mxidjK — ♤fric♤n Queen (@mojolinks) January 7, 2020