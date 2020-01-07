View all in Latest
Despite living alone during his matric year, Fortune Khoza excelled

The Basic Education Department on Tuesday praised the young man for his determination to succeed.

Fortune Khoza. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter
Fortune Khoza. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter
Thando Kubheka 19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Fortune Khoza beat the odds to become a top matric achiever.

The Basic Education Department on Tuesday praised the young man for his determination to succeed.

Khoza, who hails from Mpumalanga, lived alone during his matric year and motivated himself.

The department said his story should inspire all South Africans.

“A lesson to be learnt for all, to not let your circumstances hold you back from achieving greatness.”

He joins several other top performing pupils who have received their 2019 national senior certificate exam results.

Minister Angie Motshekga held a ministerial breakfast in Midrand with top performers and their parents.

Over 790,000 candidates across the country sat for the exams.

Motshekga will announce the national overall pass rate later on Tuesday.

Some top students spoke to EWN after receiving their results.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say. I gave my mom the phone, and she was very proud and emotional.”

Another matriculant shared: “I am very excited. This was one of my dreams.”

