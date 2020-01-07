DA in Gauteng distances itself from latest Helen Zille tweets
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said that Zille's tweets had the potential to cause harm.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has distanced itself from Helen Zille's recent comments on social media, saying that the party did not subscribe to racialism.
The party's federal council chairperson sparked heated debate following a series of tweets stating that white people not being called Africans was part of a campaign to exclude them.
Just last week, Zille posted a cartoon in which a white man is accused of taking land by a black man.
He then responds by accusing the black man of raping his wife. When the black man says he didn't do that, the white man responds by saying "Exactly".
“I don’t subscribe to getting involved in social media fights about racism. As a leader I’m becoming an ambassador for the brand, it causes more harm.”
