Cape Town CPFs have high hopes for new WC top cop
Lieutenant-General Matakata faces a tough task to bring about stability within the province.
CAPE TOWN - All eyes will be on the Western Cape's new police commissioner as she tries to bring about stability within the province.
First on Yolisa Matakata's agenda is to turn around the province's high crime rate and building cohesion within the SAPS.
She outlined her vision for policing in the Cape on Monday.
Lieutenant-General Matakata faces a tough task.
She has been tasked with bringing about stability and leadership in the Western Cape to deal with complex crimes such as gangsterism and the province's high murder rate.
The Lentegeur community policing forum's Byron de Villiers has called for a meeting with the new top cop and various CPF's.
"We need to give everyone a fair opportunity to show their worth and we are optimistic that we can foster the relationship between the three parties - that is the community, provincial government and SAPS."
The Delft CPF's Charles George said they had high hopes for the new top cop.
"I think that in Delft we are more blessed than other communities because we've also just received the appointment of the new station commander, so we have a new station commander, a new provincial commissioner and it seems to me that SAPS is getting the act together."
