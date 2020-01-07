As matric students celebrate, concerns over dropout rate & quality of passes
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the pass rate in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The national matric pass rate is expected to hit 80%, but some political parties have raised concerns about the quality of passes.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the pass rate in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
The matric class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%‚ an increase from 75.1% the previous year.
But many believe 2019’s grade 12s will come out tops. The Democratic Alliance is confident that an 80% pass rate is achievable.
The party’s basic education spokesperson Nomsa Marchessi said she hoped the Basic Education Department had pushed pupils to reach this milestone.
“We have seen over the years that there’s been an increase. We think that 80% is feasible.”
She added, however, that the dropout rate continued to be a concern.
“We must not forget that we have learners who are dropping out of the system, if you look at those from grades 10 to 12.”
Get your matric results from EWN's matric portal here.
More in Local
-
New WC police boss must unite law enforcement units, says criminologist
-
Saheti matric pupil tops class despite cancer diagnosis
-
Missing WPA official Allen Barnes' car found at CT International Airport
-
Police tight-lipped on Wesbank baby murders, says councillor
-
Motshekga hails commitment & hard work of SA's top matriculants
-
Mokgalapa's future as Tshwane mayor in balance after DA concludes probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.