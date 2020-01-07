View all in Latest
As matric students celebrate, concerns over dropout rate & quality of passes

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the pass rate in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addressed the country's top matriculants at a breakfast at Vodaworld in Midrand on 7 January 2020. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The national matric pass rate is expected to hit 80%, but some political parties have raised concerns about the quality of passes.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the pass rate in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The matric class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%‚ an increase from 75.1% the previous year.

But many believe 2019’s grade 12s will come out tops. The Democratic Alliance is confident that an 80% pass rate is achievable.

The party’s basic education spokesperson Nomsa Marchessi said she hoped the Basic Education Department had pushed pupils to reach this milestone.

“We have seen over the years that there’s been an increase. We think that 80% is feasible.”

She added, however, that the dropout rate continued to be a concern.

“We must not forget that we have learners who are dropping out of the system, if you look at those from grades 10 to 12.”

Get your matric results from EWN's matric portal here.

