ANC refuses to discourage flamboyance at 8 January rally
The party has come under fire over the years for the excessive parties hosted by its members who jet into small towns during its anniversary celebrations.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has refused to discourage the flagrant displays of wealth at its 8 January rally this week, saying it would not dictate to its members and guests.
This is against the backdrop of abject poverty among locals, especially in Kimberley.
When taken to task about the flamboyancy that is known to accompany the ANC's 8 January events, Ace Magashule would not toe the line.
“All South Africans, poor and rich are invited to an ANC event.”
The ANC describes itself as a party of the "masses" and has emphasised that part of the campaigns ahead of the rally is meant to give desperate South Africans going through hardship hope.
However, it would appear, this demonstration of hope will have no bounds of morality.
