ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
Late last year, the parties voted to remove Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe through a motion of no confidence.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have once again petitioned the council speaker to call another special meeting that will deal with motions of no confidence against all Democratic Alliance (DA) presiding officers.
However, the DA took the matter to the High Court, which is now considering the matter.
The ANC and the EFF want the speaker to convene a special meeting at 10am on Wednesday.
ANC caucus chair Kgosi Maepa said they’d start the new year by voting the DA out.
“Politics must happen in council not court. The DA runs to courts because they want to stifle the process.”
Maepa said they hoped that the speaker would comply with the law, saying the pending court challenge did not stop them from going ahead with new motions.
This time the motions will be against all presiding officers, including the chief whip and chair of chairs.
The ANC and EFF also want all oversight committees to be dissolved.
