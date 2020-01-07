Alarm raised over 15% increase in residential fires in CT

There was a 15% increase in the number of formal and informal residential fires in December compared to the same period the year before.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has expressed concern over a rise in residential fires over the festive season.

At least 26 deaths were recorded.

Mayco member JP Smith said: “Many fire-related fatalities happened between midnight and 5am. The majority of the victims were adult males. While these cases were handed over to SAPS for investigation, things like unattended flames and illegal electrical connections were identified as contributing factors.”