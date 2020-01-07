4 children die after eating toxic substance in Motherwell
Police are searching for clues after four children in the Eastern Cape died after they ate a toxic substance at a dumping site in Motherwell at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said that three-year-old Alunamda Mqawu, his sister, 10-year-old Zintle, as well as siblings five-year-old Alizwa and 11-year-old Asive Rhwayibana died at hospital.
"Another seven-year-old boy, Asifile Grootboom, was brought in later the afternoon with similar symptoms and managed to survive after the treatment. All the children were friends and were playing close to their homes and ate some foodstuffs they found between the rubble."
Beetge said that police had opened an inquest docket.
"Some rumours about chips and cheese were doing the rounds but police will only be able to get a closer idea of the cause of death once post-mortems and forensic tests have been conducted. Residents and police frequented the area where lost of rubbish and trash had been dumped in an open area under the NU30 power lines about 100m from the houses where the children live."
