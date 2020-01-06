Women are capable of leading, says new WC police commissioner

Yolisa Matakata briefed the media alongside Premier Alan Winde and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

CAPE TOWN – Lieutenant general Yolisa Matakata was endorsed by the Western Cape government on Monday after being appointed as the new police commissioner.

She outlined some of the key focus areas of her new role.

Matakata started off by saying she’s honoured and humbled by her appointment as the Western Cape’s top cop.

She has years of experience within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and she said her appointment proved there was confidence that women like her were capable enough to lead.

However, she acknowledged her new role would not be an easy task. She has a particularly difficult province to police in the Western Cape, with complex crimes, such as gangsterism, remaining major obstacles.

Matakata said she’d focus on five key themes from the start, including collective leadership, discipline and professionalism.

“Briefly over the weekend, I looked at the crime over the past 10 years. I looked at the trends. Since 2013, crime has gone up. As I indicated, there are things we need to tighten as the leadership of the province.”

For its part, the Western Cape government said it knew there would be no quick fixes to the issues plaguing the province, but it was encouraged by Matakata and the vision she had for the province.