We want to revive hope, says ANC ahead of 8 Jan statement
The governing party will begin its community drive in various areas across the Northern Cape on Tuesday ahead of the mass rally in Kimberley.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it would use its 8th January statement on Saturday to revive the hope of society’s downtrodden and the poor.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told reporters on the sidelines of Monday’s national executive committee meeting that all that they’d be taking to communities was “the resuscitation of spirits and hope”.
“The January 8 statement will allow us to go out into communities and to do work on the ground, to give people hope and to wish them all the best for 2020.”
Close to 11 million South Africans are unemployed while millions of others live in abject poverty, subjected to the poor delivery of basic services.
The ANC first issued its 8th January statement on its birthday in 1972, which outlined the programme of the organisation for the year.
In keeping with this tradition, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the statement on Saturday.
