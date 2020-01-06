WC pastor accused of rape suspended from Bushiri's church ahead of court hearing

The national spokesperson of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, Ephraim Nyondo, said the pastor was suspended indefinitely.

CAPE TOWN - A pastor at the Enlightened Christian Gathering church in George has been suspended.

He's accused of raping a congregant two weeks ago.



“Officials will inspect to make sure that every child is protected. We are following this case as closely as possible.”

The suspended pastor is due to appear in the George Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering church is led by Shepherd Bushiri.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.

They were arrested in February 2019. They were accused of contravening exchange control regulations of foreign currency worth around R15 million.

After spending five nights in jail last year, the couple was released on bail of R100,000 each and ordered not to contact any witnesses.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.