WC Education MEC hoping to maintain over 80% matric pass rate
The IEB results are due out at midnight, while government schools will see their results released on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The long wait for the matric class of 2019 comes to an end this week, with the final results set to be released.
More than 790,000 learners sat for the national senior examinations at over 7,400 venues across the country.
It's an agonising wait for many learners who see what their hard work has yielded.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to announce the national results for the class of 2019 on Tuesday evening, while individual results will be available at schools on Wednesday.
Learners had their fair share of disruptions when it came to schooling last year.
While some in gang-ridden areas in the Western Cape have had to practically dodge shootouts walking to and from school, rolling blackouts and several community protests also impacted on pupils around the country.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said she remained positive that an over 80% pass rate had been achieved in the province.
"Given the circumstances under which we are working, increasing numbers, people coming in grade 10 from other weaker provinces, decreasing budgets, increased class sizes and worsening socio-economic circumstances, I am hoping to maintain an above 80% pass rate."
The previous year's matrics scored an 81.5% pass rate, a drop from 2017's 84.4%.
