Soweto business owners praise Richard Maponya for helping them grow
Maponya was passionate about business and developing skills in areas that were largely neglected.
JOHANNESBURG - The late Richard Maponya is being remembered in Soweto by those he inspired with small business owners describing him as a selfless individual who helped others to grow.
Maponya died in the early hours of Monday morning following a short illness.
The man that some christened "the grandfather of Soweto business" spent the better part of his life investing in the township, even opening the multi-million rand mall that bore his name.
Maponya was passionate about business and developing skills in areas that were largely neglected.
And throughout the years he inspired many.
Tebogo Mohlamabe is a small business owner who runs a fast food joint in Diepkloof.
“Ntate Maponya was one of our mentors in South Africa, a black businessman.”
Mike Ndaba is a new entrepreneur who started a barbershop 12 months ago.
He credits Maponya for his inspiration and where he would like to take his business in the future.
“Maponya has encouraged us a lot so we can also grow. He has built us a mall - we used to go to town but now we just walk.”
Many people have spoken with pride about the business icon who always looked out for those below him, even when he rose through the ranks.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match
-
Eskom postpones scheduled Medupi maintenance as power grid constrained
-
Dirco ready to help South Africans in Iraq after Qasem Soleimani killed by US
-
Kimberley man accused of raping woman twice on New Year's Day set for court
-
Andre de Ruyter officially begins tenure as Eskom CEO
-
SA mourns the death of Richard Maponya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.