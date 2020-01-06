SA mourns the death of Richard Maponya

In 2007, Maponya made history, opening the Maponya Mall in Soweto which holds more than 200 stores.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is mourning the death of business mogul Richard Maponya.

A beacon for black business, an inspiration, a fighter, a hero, proving that entrepreneurship changes lives & strives in the darkest of times. Lala Ngoxolo Qhawe. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/yM3imF77FM — Veli Ngubane (@TheNduna) January 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Ntate Richard Maponya. The Ancestor of all black hustlers & kasiepreneurs#RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/wyf1e2Q7HD — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) January 6, 2020

Just weeks ago we where saying happy birthday now we saying RIP my good Sir. You have ran your race for the journey was to great for you. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/nu4rAr45qm — Erence_Makwela (@Prof_Erence) January 6, 2020

A giant of Soweto has fallen with the passing of one of Africa's greatest entrepreneurs, Dr Richard Maponya. My fondest memory was when I was a 21-year-old student & he approved one of my business pitches on the spot & said "My son, you have great potential." #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/qljDmdKcLm — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) January 6, 2020

He died early on Monday morning.

Maponya had recently celebrated his 99th birthday.

The late businessman was born in Limpopo in the village of Lenyenye on 24 December 1920.

Although he was a teacher by profession, his first job was as a stock taker at a clothing retail store.

The man who became one of the country's retail giants, attempted to open a store in Soweto but was prevented from doing so by the apartheid government who refused to grant him a license.

Despite this, in the 1950's Maponya established the Dube Hygienic Dairy which employed a fleet of boys on bicycles who delivered milk to customers in Soweto without access to electricity.

He was the founding member and first president of the National African Federation Chamber of Commerce.

In 2007, Maponya made history with the opening of the Maponya Mall in Soweto, which holds more than 200 stores.

During an interview with the SABC, he spoke about his love for his work.

“For as long as the Lord has given me strength, I’m going to work until the last day when they say “lala khahle.”

Maponya is a recipient of the National Order of the Baobab, the highest honour in South Africa, as well as honorary doctorates from the Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Johannesburg.

BUSINESS FRATERNITY REMEMBERS MAPONYA AS A VISIONARY

The South African business fraternity has paid tribute to Maponya, describing him as a visionary who formed the ideological foundations of the broad-based black economic empowerment.

Former Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale said that Maponya was an inspiration to many black business people.

“He gave us the interface and relations with the people’s liberation movement during apartheid. He gave us an understanding of business unity in post-apartheid South Africa.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)