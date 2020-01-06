No load shedding for Monday - Eskom
The utility is warning load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there's a significant shift in plant performance or an increase in unplanned breakdowns.
JOHANNESBURG - Millions of people are heading back to work on Monday morning after the holidays, with Eskom rushing to bring some generating units back online after repairs and maintenance.
*How to check your load shedding schedule
While demand on the national grid is likely to increase from this morning, Eskom said it was not planning to implement load shedding on Monday.
The parastatal suspended load shedding on Sunday night sooner than planned, saying it managed to replenish water levels at its facilities and was able to conserve diesel at its open-cycle gas turbines.
Eskom executives have blamed the breakdowns on a lack of critical mid-life maintenance at older plants and design flaws on the mammoth Medupi and Kusile projects.
