Knysna father charged with murder of baby daughter to apply for bail

Advocacy group South African Women Fight Back created an online petition opposing bail for the 31-year-old man.

CAPE TOWN - A Knysna father charged with the murder of his daughter is expected to apply for bail in the local magistrates court on Monday.

The six-month-old died after she sustained head injuries last month.

Advocacy group South African Women Fight Back created an online petition opposing bail for the 31-year-old.

The group's Donalda Bantom said: “The petition was started because he wants bail and it’s not right. We will be protesting outside the court.”