Kimberley man accused of raping woman twice on New Year's Day set for court

CAPE TOWN - A Kimberley man accused of breaking into a woman's home and raping her twice on New Year's Day is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Galeshewe area during two separate incidents on the same day.

Following a search police arrested the alleged perpetrator on Friday.

What was meant to be a nap on New Year's Day turned into a nightmare for a woman in Kimberley.

While she was sleeping, an intruder broke into her home via a window, raped her and fled.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said that her attacker was known to her.

"The victim managed to report the matter to the suspect's aunt. Unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears."

When she returned home to sleep, he struck again, raping her for the second time.

By the time police arrived he was gone.

Police arrested the suspect two days later.

He's expected in court today where he faces charges of rape and housebreaking.