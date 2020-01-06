Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match

Around 40 informal traders work at Green Point Athletics Stadium on Sundays and public holidays, but were prohibited from doing so yesterday as a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.

CAPE TOWN - Traders who’ve been barred from operating at the Green Point Athletics Stadium on certain days are hoping for a speedy resolution to their grievances.

Around 40 informal traders work there on Sundays and public holidays but were prohibited from doing so yesterday because a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.

Frustrated traders demonstrated at the stadium, saying they had stocked up with consumables and food for Sunday’s market.

One Cape Town resident said he especially came to support the market, but rather faced law enforcement cars where the traders' stalls would have been set up.

“I came all the way from Ottery to buy food here. We waited for many years to support the traders here and now we’re told they can’t trade due to a soccer game.”

A Hanover Park resident questioned why as many at 12 law enforcement vehicles were sent to guard the area.

“Why do they send 12 law enforcement cars when we need them the most in Hanover Park? They shoot and kill people almost every second day in Hanover Park, but they’ve sent officers here where we’re trading.”

The City of Cape Town said it was not obliged to find alternative accommodation for traders on events days due to the agreement between the parties, but would continue to discussions with the relevant departments to find alternative plans.