Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match
Around 40 informal traders work at Green Point Athletics Stadium on Sundays and public holidays, but were prohibited from doing so yesterday as a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.
CAPE TOWN - Traders who’ve been barred from operating at the Green Point Athletics Stadium on certain days are hoping for a speedy resolution to their grievances.
Around 40 informal traders work there on Sundays and public holidays but were prohibited from doing so yesterday because a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.
Frustrated traders demonstrated at the stadium, saying they had stocked up with consumables and food for Sunday’s market.
One Cape Town resident said he especially came to support the market, but rather faced law enforcement cars where the traders' stalls would have been set up.
“I came all the way from Ottery to buy food here. We waited for many years to support the traders here and now we’re told they can’t trade due to a soccer game.”
A Hanover Park resident questioned why as many at 12 law enforcement vehicles were sent to guard the area.
“Why do they send 12 law enforcement cars when we need them the most in Hanover Park? They shoot and kill people almost every second day in Hanover Park, but they’ve sent officers here where we’re trading.”
The City of Cape Town said it was not obliged to find alternative accommodation for traders on events days due to the agreement between the parties, but would continue to discussions with the relevant departments to find alternative plans.
More in Local
-
Soweto business owners praise Richard Maponya for helping them grow
-
Eskom postpones scheduled Medupi maintenance as power grid constrained
-
Dirco ready to help South Africans in Iraq after Qasem Soleimani killed by US
-
Kimberley man accused of raping woman twice on New Year's Day set for court
-
Andre de Ruyter officially begins tenure as Eskom CEO
-
SA mourns the death of Richard Maponya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.