Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match

Around 40 informal traders work at Green Point Athletics Stadium on Sundays and public holidays, but were prohibited from doing so yesterday as a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.

Vendors said they were notified on New Year's Day that they would not be able to conduct business in the parking of the Green Point Athletics Stadium on Sunday, 5 January, due to a soccer game. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Vendors said they were notified on New Year's Day that they would not be able to conduct business in the parking of the Green Point Athletics Stadium on Sunday, 5 January, due to a soccer game. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Traders who’ve been barred from operating at the Green Point Athletics Stadium on certain days are hoping for a speedy resolution to their grievances.

Around 40 informal traders work there on Sundays and public holidays but were prohibited from doing so yesterday because a soccer match was being hosted at the venue.

Frustrated traders demonstrated at the stadium, saying they had stocked up with consumables and food for Sunday’s market.

One Cape Town resident said he especially came to support the market, but rather faced law enforcement cars where the traders' stalls would have been set up.

“I came all the way from Ottery to buy food here. We waited for many years to support the traders here and now we’re told they can’t trade due to a soccer game.”

A Hanover Park resident questioned why as many at 12 law enforcement vehicles were sent to guard the area.

“Why do they send 12 law enforcement cars when we need them the most in Hanover Park? They shoot and kill people almost every second day in Hanover Park, but they’ve sent officers here where we’re trading.”

The City of Cape Town said it was not obliged to find alternative accommodation for traders on events days due to the agreement between the parties, but would continue to discussions with the relevant departments to find alternative plans.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA