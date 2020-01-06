View all in Latest
Go

Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains

South Africans were caught off guard when the utility implemented stage 2 load shedding at the weekend which it said would continue until 5am on Monday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said rotational power cuts were suspended for Monday but warned that the grid remained volatile following a constrained system and a faulty conveyor belt at its Medupi power station.

South Africans were caught off guard when the utility implemented stage 2 load shedding at the weekend which it said would continue until 5am on Monday.

The cash-strapped utility said while the system remained unpredictable, it managed to replenish water and diesel levels at its pumped storage schemes.

With many South Africans returning to work this week following the holiday period, Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said technical teams would continue to monitor the situation before reintroducing more power cuts.

“The risk of load shedding remains, but we will keep customers informed should that happen. As it stands, no load shedding is expected today. Over the weekend when we did stage two load shedding, we were able to convert the diesel. We have adequate emergency reserves at present.”

