Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains
South Africans were caught off guard when the utility implemented stage 2 load shedding at the weekend which it said would continue until 5am on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said rotational power cuts were suspended for Monday but warned that the grid remained volatile following a constrained system and a faulty conveyor belt at its Medupi power station.
South Africans were caught off guard when the utility implemented stage 2 load shedding at the weekend which it said would continue until 5am on Monday.
The cash-strapped utility said while the system remained unpredictable, it managed to replenish water and diesel levels at its pumped storage schemes.
With many South Africans returning to work this week following the holiday period, Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said technical teams would continue to monitor the situation before reintroducing more power cuts.
“The risk of load shedding remains, but we will keep customers informed should that happen. As it stands, no load shedding is expected today. Over the weekend when we did stage two load shedding, we were able to convert the diesel. We have adequate emergency reserves at present.”
More in Local
-
Years of drought threaten SA's wildlife industry
-
Soweto business owners praise Richard Maponya for helping them grow
-
Green Point traders hope for resolution after trading ban due to soccer match
-
Eskom postpones scheduled Medupi maintenance as power grid constrained
-
Dirco ready to help South Africans in Iraq after Qasem Soleimani killed by US
-
Kimberley man accused of raping woman twice on New Year's Day set for court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.