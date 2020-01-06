Disciplinary case against Oudtshoorn mayor could start this month
Colan Sylvester faces 11 charges related to what he has termed 'fabricated allegations' he reportedly made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.
CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary case against Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester has hit another snag.
Sylvester faces 11 charges related to what he has termed “fabricated allegations” he reportedly made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.
The relationship between the two turned sour months after the 2016 local government elections.
Sylvester was the DA’s poster boy during the 2016 local government elections. The party wants him out of the mayoral seat at all costs.
The Oudtshoorn mayor has been dodging the disciplinary case for several months now, as he demanded a clear charge sheet from the party.
His case was initially set to be heard in November, but there've been numerous delays.
Now DA insiders say the case is likely to be heard this month.
Should the DA recommend Sylvester’s removal, five other councillors could exit the party.
