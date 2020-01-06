DA: Lebogang Maile is lying through his teeth over Tshwane

After a tumultuous year for the DA with several resignations, including that of its leader Mmusi Maimane, Gauteng leader John Moodey said the party remained politically stable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said calls to place the City of Tshwane under administration were misplaced.

The provincial body has given an update on the state of Tshwane at its head offices in Johannesburg after the Gauteng government said it would place the city under administration.

After a tumultuous year for the DA with several resignations, including that of its leader Mmusi Maimane, Gauteng leader John Moodey said the party remained politically stable.

WATCH: FULL INTERVIEW: EWN sits down with Mmusi Maimane

Moodey said the party would be challenging Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile’s claims that the city should be placed under administration following what Maile said were allegations of mismanagement, service delivery failures and tender irregularities.

Moodey said Maile’s claims were baseless.

“We have just shown a barometer or an indicator which is Moody's which upgraded the city by two notches. Nationally we have been downgraded to almost junk status. It shows that he is lying through his teeth.”

Maile has claimed that the city should be placed under administration to create stability following chaos in the city council.

The DA’s finance MMC Mare-Lize Fourie described the move as unconstitutional.

The DA said despite numerous political challenges, the party remained focused on uprooting corruption and providing service delivery to the people of Tshwane.

'MANUFACTURED OUTRAGE'

The DA also denied that there was a leadership crisis in Tshwane.

The ANC has since vowed to take more action against the party by having yet another motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Moodey said the ANC had created a false sense of urgency.

“This is manufactured outrage. It was a failed attempted coup that happened last year. They want to steal back Tshwane.”