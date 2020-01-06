CT police to question women after 2 babies found in fridge

The babies' bodies were discovered in a fridge at a residence in the Wesbank community last week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are still trying to piece together details around the killing of two infants in Wesbank.

The babies' bodies were discovered in a fridge at a residence in the community last week.

The incident is being investigated by Mfuleni police.

Authorities are awaiting the results of a post-mortem investigation.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said that a 35-year-old woman was taken in for questioning.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the age of birth. Investigations continue."