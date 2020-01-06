Business icon Richard Maponya dies aged 99

The man dubbed as the father of black retail in South Africa developed the over R400 million Maponya Mall in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - South African businessman Richard Maponya has died at the age of 99.

Maponya died in the early hours of Monday morning following a short illness.

The man dubbed as the father of black retail in South Africa developed the over R400 million Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko said: “Dr Maponya passed away this morning after a short illness and it's been a shock to the family. He was the kind of man who was working every day and he was still working at 99-years-old.”

