Andre de Ruyter officially begins tenure as Eskom CEO
Andre de Ruyter assumed his duties 10 days earlier than initially expected after he was asked to start sooner after load shedding escalated to stage 6 last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's first day in charge of the national grid.
De Ruyter assumed his duties 10 days earlier than initially expected.
He was asked to start sooner after load shedding escalated to stage 6 last month.
The utility's Dikatso Mothae said: “We have a new group chief executive officially as of today. He was on leave and responded to the call to start earlier.”
Meanwhile, the utility said that it was not expecting load shedding today but warned that the situation could change.
More in Business
-
SA mourns the death of Richard Maponya
-
Rand weakens as power cuts resume, Mideast tensions escalate
-
Absa appoints former Sarb deputy governor Daniel Mminele as CEO
-
No load shedding for Monday - Eskom
-
China starts lifting restrictions on foreign investment
-
Oil surges after US kills top Iranian general, fuels war fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.