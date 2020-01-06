Andre de Ruyter officially begins tenure as Eskom CEO

Andre de Ruyter assumed his duties 10 days earlier than initially expected after he was asked to start sooner after load shedding escalated to stage 6 last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks newly appointed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's first day in charge of the national grid.

De Ruyter assumed his duties 10 days earlier than initially expected.

He was asked to start sooner after load shedding escalated to stage 6 last month.

The utility's Dikatso Mothae said: “We have a new group chief executive officially as of today. He was on leave and responded to the call to start earlier.”

Meanwhile, the utility said that it was not expecting load shedding today but warned that the situation could change.