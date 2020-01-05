SA bemoans early return of load shedding despite assurance from Ramaphosa

South Africans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness at the situation, with some pinning the blame on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Just five days into 2020 load shedding has made an unwelcome return and - naturally - people are not happy.

Eskom announced on Saturday night that it would implement load shedding from 10pm to 8am on Sunday morning.

That has now been extended and load shedding will stick around until 5am on Monday morning - that's if Eskom doesn't announce another extension.

South Africans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness at the situation, with some pinning the blame on President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially since he had announced back in December that there should be no load shedding until mid-January and had cancelled leave for Eskom managers and execs.

So if I were to buy an electric car, I'll never get to drive it in this country of ours #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/hMOM1xnyUd — Nkululeko (@KhabazelaNh) January 5, 2020

So #Loadshedding is back on the cards? We're not even a week into the new year.

But at least #Eskom is consistent in disappointing us. pic.twitter.com/Uv8ixxAP7k — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 3, 2020

Were we not told by president @CyrilRamaphosa that #Loadshedding would not commence until 13 January? What's the hurry @Eskom_SA? — KiratLalla (@KiratLalla) January 5, 2020

Ramaphosa promised that they'll be no load shedding if ANC wins the elections.😹 this guy is worse than Zuma. Russia or China bring the nuclear power we need electricity ko Mzansi #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/SQSEZg2f2I — Neymarluluh (@neymarluluh) January 5, 2020

Why is Cyril still our president,we like in an abusive relationship he lies to us . He apologises with another lie #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/pYEMV57YWd — Mfundo Hlatshwayo (@Mhayise_Sedana) January 5, 2020

That new Ceo of Eskom hasn't been in for 3weeks but there's already loadshddng on the first week of 2020 🤔#loadShedding#MatricResults19 pic.twitter.com/CjpGuLMVKz — Tiyani (@Tiyani44906384) January 5, 2020

Mr @CyrilRamaphosa it's a new year but looks like it's your same old dawn #Loadshedding — Jacques Weber (@jacquesweber) January 5, 2020

Honestly this is some absolute nonsense... This thing of making last minute announcements is annoying... #Loadshedding https://t.co/CzvupE8xj6 — Miss Zee (@AngelsSpaceBlog) January 5, 2020

Sunday's power outage was caused by a constrained system and broken conveyor belt at the Medupi power station, introducing the first round of load shedding for the year.

Eskom said although the conveyor belt at Medupi had been repaired, it would have to continue load shedding until Monday morning due to a loss of additional units which depleted its diesel and pump storage levels which will need to be restored.