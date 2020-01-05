Police seize 10,000L of home-brewed alcohol at home in New Brighton

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Police seize 10,000L of home-brewed alcohol at home in New Brighton

On Friday, at about 11:00, New Brighton police and Mandela Bay Metro Police acted on information received about home-brewed liquor, called Mtshovalale, at a house in Jawa Street.

Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol kept at a house. Picture: SAPS.
Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol kept at a house. Picture: SAPS.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro have seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol kept at a house.

On Friday, at about 11:00, New Brighton police and Mandela Bay Metro Police acted on information received about home-brewed liquor, called Mtshovalale, at a house in Jawa Street.

Police spotted a man walking away from the house and stopped and questioned him. Police eventually gained access into the house and discovered the alcohol on the property.

Ten thousand litres of the homebrew was destroyed and 237 bottles of various alcohol were seized.

The owner (68) was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening Section 19 of the Liquor Act which prohibits trading without a valid liquor licence.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA