Police seize 10,000L of home-brewed alcohol at home in New Brighton

On Friday, at about 11:00, New Brighton police and Mandela Bay Metro Police acted on information received about home-brewed liquor, called Mtshovalale, at a house in Jawa Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro have seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol kept at a house.

Police spotted a man walking away from the house and stopped and questioned him. Police eventually gained access into the house and discovered the alcohol on the property.



Ten thousand litres of the homebrew was destroyed and 237 bottles of various alcohol were seized.

The owner (68) was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening Section 19 of the Liquor Act which prohibits trading without a valid liquor licence.