No need for us to maintain presence in SA, says Lesotho consular general
Majoro Mohapi told Eyewitness News that his office is failing to pay for expenses and he had to illegally reconnect his electricity when it was disconnected for non-payment.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s consular general to Johannesburg, Majoro Mohapi, said he sees no need for the kingdom to maintain its presence in South Africa because, with no resources, it serves no purpose.
The chief diplomat told Eyewitness News that his office is failing to pay for expenses and he had to illegally reconnect his electricity when it was disconnected for non-payment.
He also said his other colleagues buy alcohol from duty-free stores and sell it in South Africa and in Lesotho to cover their expenses.
Mohapi admits many Lesotho diplomats are appointed purely for political loyalty, but he denies that his decision to spill the beans is to undermine his government.
"We have to speak out so that people we are serving shouldn't say we don't want to serve them. They should know the reality and know that we are willing to help them."
Mohapi said his staff are now idle and the mission is no longer serving its purpose.
"It's degrading our mission, it is defeating the purpose of us being here. It is an insult to send someone and deprive them resources."
He added his office is unable to educate Basotho on living in South Africa or to respond to calls for assistance and that some of his juniors blatantly disobey orders and refuse to submit reports.
More in Africa
-
Lesotho diplomats run illegal alcohol ring in SA
-
Somali government detains record number of journalists
-
Uganda's Museveni begins jungle march to highlight liberation struggle
-
AU chief slams 'interference' threat in Libya
-
50 killed by Boko Haram on island bordering Chad & Cameroon
-
Zimbabwe arrests nearly 4,000 for illegal border crossing over festive season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.