Mkhwebane hoping for positive court outcomes in 2020

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office came under scrutiny last year with increasing calls for her to step down.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane . Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is going into the new year hoping for positive court outcomes after a bruising 2019.

Mkhwebane’s office came under scrutiny last year with increasing calls for her to step down.

She was accused of playing politics as several judges questioned her credibility, competence and understanding of her constitutional duties.

'Vague, contradictory, nonsensical, irrational, unconstitutional' are but a few ways several judges have described some of the Mkhwebane's reports.

Some have even gone further, ruling that she lied under oath, acted in bad faith, showed bias, was dishonest and lacked understanding of her constitutional duties.

She lost a number of key court cases - including against Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa which successfully interdicted her remedial actions.

Even some of her high profile reports were set aside, like her findings into the Vrede Dairy Farm and the South African Reserve Bank.

The Constitutional Court also found Mkhwebane personally liable for 15% of the Reserve Bank’s legal fees, while the North Gauteng High Court ordered her to pay out of her own pocket for her failure to investigate the role of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule in the Estina Dairy Farm project.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane said there was a concerted attack against her. But, she said she's not going anywhere.

Mkhwebane’s troubles are far from over, with Parliament expected to start the new year with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

