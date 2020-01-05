Man dies while trying to save woman from drowning

Rescuers managed to help the woman who eventually reached a rock from where she was assisted to shore.

CAPE TOWN - A 27-year-old man has drowned at Palmiet Beach, near Kleinmond, while trying to save a woman from the water.

The man, from Eerste River, did not survive.

National Sea Rescue Institue spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the man was found lifeless in the water by lifeguards.

"They brought him to the beach. Sadly, despite extensive CPR efforts, the man has been declared deceased."