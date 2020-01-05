Man (30) arrested for murder of Zinhle Muthwa

Umbumbulu Police arrested the suspect on Saturday after following up on information given to them.

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year-old man has been arrested for KwaZulu-Natal woman Zinhle Muthwa.

Muthwa (29) had been reported missing on New Year's Eve. Her body was found on New Year's Day at 09:55am at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu next to the road with head injuries and bruises all over her body as well as a gunshot wound to her head.

A gun suspected to be used in the murder was also confiscated.

A case of murder was opened at Umbumbulu SAPS for further investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 January.