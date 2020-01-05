HRC, Home Affairs & UNHCR to hold meeting to resolve refugee crisis in CT
Hundreds of refugee took refuge in the Central Methodist Mission Church off Green Market Square in October.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Rights Commission (HRC) and other entities will meet this week to resolve issues faced by refugees living in a church in Cape Town's city centre.
Violence broke out at the church a week ago after the refugees split over who should lead them.
One leader JP Balous is in custody on eight counts of assault, while another self-proclaimed leader, Papy Sukami, was reportedly arrested on robbery charges yesterday.
The HRC's Chris Nissen said the Department of Home Affairs will look at the issue of documentation and the United Nations Human Rights Council to help with reintegration into communities.
