Green Point Stadium traders protest over being prevented from selling

CAPE TOWN - A group of informal traders have been demonstrating at the Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town.

Vendors said they were notified on New Years’ Day that they won’t be able to conduct business in the parking at the venue today due to a soccer game scheduled for this afternoon.

They said this development is viewed as “a slap in the face of the informal economy” as they’re not occupying the entire parking space and cars would still be able to park there.

#CTVendors say they were notified on New Years' Day that they won't be able to conduct business in the parking lot today, due to a soccer game scheduled for this afternoon.

#CTVendors Law enforcement vehicles are guarding the entrance to the parking lot...preventing the vendors from setting up their stands.

Law enforcement vehicles blocked the entrance to the parking lot next to the Greenpoint Athletics Stadium, preventing informal traders from setting up their stands.

They say event days at the venue are a great opportunity for them to conduct business…but now they are prohibited from doing so.

"It's very disappointing for myself and I imagine for the other traders as well that this has happened today and that there is uncertainty about what lies ahead for us," one trader said.

The city’s Urban Management Mayoral Committee Member, Grant Twigg, said trade organisations are aware that the market will not operate on event days.

"What the city wants to do is to - where possible - have the market co-exist with events because this makes a lot of sense. Currently, we don't have that provision because we don't have an arrangement in place for alternative parking."

The city said it values the contribution that the traders make to the local economy and strives to provide sustainable economic development opportunities for them.