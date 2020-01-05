Green Point Stadium traders protest over being prevented from selling
Vendors said they were notified on New Years’ Day that they won’t be able to conduct business in the parking at the venue today due to a soccer game scheduled for this afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - A group of informal traders have been demonstrating at the Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town.
Vendors said they were notified on New Years’ Day that they won’t be able to conduct business in the parking at the venue today due to a soccer game scheduled for this afternoon.
They said this development is viewed as “a slap in the face of the informal economy” as they’re not occupying the entire parking space and cars would still be able to park there.
#CTVendors say they were notified on New Years’ Day that they won’t be able to conduct business in the parking lot today, due to a soccer game scheduled for this afternoon. KB pic.twitter.com/l7nkY5pgPf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2020
#CTVendors Law enforcement vehicles are guarding the entrance to the parking lot...preventing the vendors from setting up their stands. KB pic.twitter.com/vj4M4KlkBQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2020
Law enforcement vehicles blocked the entrance to the parking lot next to the Greenpoint Athletics Stadium, preventing informal traders from setting up their stands.
They say event days at the venue are a great opportunity for them to conduct business…but now they are prohibited from doing so.
"It's very disappointing for myself and I imagine for the other traders as well that this has happened today and that there is uncertainty about what lies ahead for us," one trader said.
The city’s Urban Management Mayoral Committee Member, Grant Twigg, said trade organisations are aware that the market will not operate on event days.
"What the city wants to do is to - where possible - have the market co-exist with events because this makes a lot of sense. Currently, we don't have that provision because we don't have an arrangement in place for alternative parking."
The city said it values the contribution that the traders make to the local economy and strives to provide sustainable economic development opportunities for them.
More in Local
-
24 train carriages worth R4mil go up in smoke in Bloemfontein
-
Police seize 10,000L of home-brewed alcohol at home in New Brighton
-
HRC, Home Affairs & UNHCR to hold meeting to resolve refugee crisis in CT
-
Man dies while trying to save woman from drowning
-
Mkhwebane hoping for positive court outcomes in 2020
-
No need for us to maintain presence in SA, says Lesotho consular general
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.