Gauteng Health Dept compensates Martha Marais for ill-treatment

76-year-old Martha Marais was found by her family restrained under a bench, lying on the tiled floor, at the Mamelodi Hospital last year.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited 76-year-old Martha Marais on 5 January 2020. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited 76-year-old Martha Marais on 5 January 2020. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
one hour ago

TSHWANE - The Gauteng Department of Health has reached a settlement with the Human Rights Commission and the family of 76-year-old Martha Marais who was tied to a bench at the Mamelodi Hospital last year.

Marais was found by her family restrained under a bench, lying on the tiled floor. A video of the incident that went viral was met with outrage and prompted an investigation.

On Sunday Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the family outside Pretoria to make the announcement.

The settlement includes an undisclosed monetary compensation that covers Marais’s treatment.

"The parties to the matter will not disclose the terms of settlement. Both parties believe the settlement is comprehensive and fair enough to include the issues that relate to the redress process and the improvement of our protocols and the quality of services in our facilities."

Masuku said he had taken full responsibility on behalf of all staff involved and he had apologised to the family.

The CEO of Mamelodi Hospital has been replaced and other staff will go through consequence management training.

Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said Marais was recovering well.

“Mama is doing very well. She is in high spirits and she is talking less and less of the unfortunate incident. She has received trauma counselling it has had a good effect on her.”

