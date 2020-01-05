24 train carriages worth R4mil go up in smoke in Bloemfontein

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it has been determined that there was no electricity or fuel in the carriages.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-four train carriages have been burnt at a railway station in Bloemfontein, causing damage worth an estimated R4 million.

On Saturday at about 2:30pm, a Prasa employee indicated that he saw smoke from the carriages parked on the rails next to the Bloemfontein Railway Station. On further inspection he noticed that a number of train carriages were on fire.

Meanwhile, a case of arson has been registered for further investigation.