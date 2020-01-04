Young drivers breaking road rules a particular concern for authorities

Gauteng traffic spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the number of people, especially youths, driving drunk is a problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police say have arrested over 10 people for various crimes including drunk driving and speeding.

Authorities said in the latest incident this morning, a 36-year-old man was nabbed for driving over 215km per hour on a 120km per hour zone.

This formed part of a safer roads campaign conducted this weekend.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the number of people, especially youths, driving drunk is a problem.

"The number of youths involved in speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol is worrisome, especially in the early hours of the morning. We are warning drivers, especially the youth to respect the rules of the road."

The arrested suspects will appear in different courts from Monday.