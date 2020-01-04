WCED hopes for matric pass rate of above 80%
Results for the National Senior Certificate examinations are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department hopes to retain a matric pass rate of above 80% .
Results for the National Senior Certificate examinations are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
More than 53,000 full-time students sat for last year's final exams in the province.
Next week marks the end of the 12-year school career for many matrics who'll be receiving their exam results.
The class of 2019 have had to deal with load shedding, gang violence and multiple community protests disrupting their schooling.
Despite worsening socio-economic issues, higher retention rates and more, Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schafer said she's hopeful for a pass rate of more than 80%.
"I am hoping to maintain above 80% pass rate. I think that is the most realistic that I can be. I do know, however, that a lot of hard work has gone into helping our matrics by many role players and I sincerely hope that their work yields fruit."
The previous year's matric class scored an 81.5% pass rate - a drop from 2017's 84.4%.
Last year, over 53,000 full-time students and more than 9,000 part-time pupils were registered for the NSC exams in the province.
More in Local
-
Lesotho diplomats run illegal alcohol ring in SA
-
‘His voice was unmistakable’ – tributes for Chilli M
-
Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations begin in Cape Town
-
Young drivers breaking road rules a particular concern for authorities
-
8 lions killed and mutilated on farm in Swartruggens
-
Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.