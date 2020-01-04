Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations begin in Cape Town

Minstrels dressed in colourful attire are marching from District Six to the front of the City’s iconic City Hall.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has come alive with colourful costumes and music as hundreds of minstrels are participating in the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations.

Scores of people have taken up their spots along Darling Street in the Cape Town CBD to get the best possible view of this year’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade.

One of the city's oldest and most beloved traditions has come to life as troupes dressed in meticulously crafted costumes march down Hanover Street accompanied by spirited ghoema music.

One of the city’s oldest and most beloved traditions has come to life as troupes dressed in meticulously crafted costumes march down Hanover Street accompanied by spirited ghoema music.

Owner of the Original District Six Hanover Minstrels Ziyaad Wiliams said he was happy to see the year’s hard work and preparations on display.

In the mid-19th century, Tweede Nuwe Jaar was the day slaves in the Cape were given time off to celebrate the new year.