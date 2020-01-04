Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church

Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.

CAPE TOWN - There are mixed messages about a possible chickenpox outbreak at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.

Foreign nationals are taking refuge at the church in the city’s CBD following their sit-in protest at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees office in October last year.

They want to be assisted to leave the country amid fears of xenophobic violence.

Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.

Mayoral committee member Zaheed Badroodien said they tried to get access to the church earlier this week.

"Efforts to investigate have been unsuccessful thus far as our officials have been denied entry into the church on the basis that the group leader was not available. City health officials were informed that there are no sick children in the church."