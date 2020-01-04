Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church

-
Authorities warn Australian bushfires developing their own weather systemsWorld
Iran top general to be laid to rest Tuesday in hometownWorld
Limpopo police hunt suspects after petrol bomb kills truck driverLocal
Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53World
Assessment bodies told to block matric results of unaccredited exam centresLocal
Melville shooting survivors battling to come to terms with what happenedLocal
Mossel Bay Municipality sends water tanks as Herbertsdale taps run dryLocal
Bodies of 2 babies discovered in fridge at a CT houseLocal
10 OR Tambo Airport staff among 30 arrested during festive security operationLocal
eThekwini Mayor: Police, NPA must be left to act against corrupt councillorsLocal
Questions remain about NHI funding, implementationLocal
2019 in review: The top 10 stories you read on EWN this yearLocal
READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 New Year messagePolitics
Parliament review: May election brings significant change in ParlyPolitics
Zille: Cartoon I retweeted is rejecting stereotypesPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Treat booze as the problem it isOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: How personal triumphs helped the Proteas bounce backOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Loutish behaviour gives racism a bad nameOpinion
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFFOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Behold the age of demagoguery and un-thinkBusiness
Judith February's 2020 wish for Ramaphosa - to sift the truthOpinion
Rand slips to 2-week low as Middle East tensions sour risk demandBusiness
Rand weaker as dollar recovers; stocks gainBusiness
Uber Eats goes local to find its niche in SA food fightBusiness
Rand firms slightly on trade deal optimismBusiness
Load shedding to continue for another 5 years, experts warnBusiness
Forum: Livestock totalling R1.24bn stolen in SABusiness
'Chilli M' on his battle with drugs, working in radio & moreLifestyle
Female directors reached record highs in 2019 HollywoodLifestyle
Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo eraLifestyle
Nick Gordon's brother says he was in 'normal state of mind' hours before deathLifestyle
R Kelly's accuser wants him locked up 'forever'Lifestyle
Veteran radio presenter Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga diesLifestyle
CARTOON: Champions of MzansiLocal
Golden Globes rev up award season with Netflix in pole positionLifestyle
Uber Eats goes local to find its niche in SA food fightBusiness
Plays of the day: Pretorius and Nortje show their worthSport
Pope gives sputtering England a late liftSport
England give up their morning kicksSport
Team South Africa ready for ATP cupSport
Prince William wants football fans to think about their mental healthSport
Rabada spoils England’s morningSport
CARTOON: Impeached and ImpairedWorld
CARTOON: The New Spirit of ChristmasLifestyle
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church
Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.
CAPE TOWN - There are mixed messages about a possible chickenpox outbreak at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.
Foreign nationals are taking refuge at the church in the city’s CBD following their sit-in protest at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees office in October last year.
They want to be assisted to leave the country amid fears of xenophobic violence.
Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.
Mayoral committee member Zaheed Badroodien said they tried to get access to the church earlier this week.
"Efforts to investigate have been unsuccessful thus far as our officials have been denied entry into the church on the basis that the group leader was not available. City health officials were informed that there are no sick children in the church."
