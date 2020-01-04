Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Possible chickenpox outbreak at CT Methodist Mission Church

Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.

FILE: The foreign nationals, among them refugees, had been staging a sit-in at the Methodist Church in the Cape Town CBD and demanding they be helped to leave South Africa. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
FILE: The foreign nationals, among them refugees, had been staging a sit-in at the Methodist Church in the Cape Town CBD and demanding they be helped to leave South Africa. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - There are mixed messages about a possible chickenpox outbreak at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.

Foreign nationals are taking refuge at the church in the city’s CBD following their sit-in protest at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees office in October last year.

They want to be assisted to leave the country amid fears of xenophobic violence.

Some officials from the City said they've received no official reports of an outbreak, while the city’s health department says it's received information that two children diagnosed with chickenpox are living there.

Mayoral committee member Zaheed Badroodien said they tried to get access to the church earlier this week.

"Efforts to investigate have been unsuccessful thus far as our officials have been denied entry into the church on the basis that the group leader was not available. City health officials were informed that there are no sick children in the church."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA