Mossel Bay Municipality sends water tanks as Herbertsdale taps run dry
The town's main water supply, the Gouritsriver, has been dry for quite some time.
CAPE TOWN - Residents in a rural town near Mossel Bay are collecting water from tanks as their taps have run dry.
The Mossel Bay Municipality was forced to turn off the reservoir which serves the Herbertsdale community.
The town's main water supply, the Gouritsriver, has been dry for quite some time.
Municipal spokesperson Nickey le Roux said the town is entirely dependent on rainwater and boreholes for drinking water.
"With a river that has run dry quite some time ago and one borehole that has since run dry, Mossel Bay Municipality has been carting water to Herbertdale for some time."
Le Roux said another borehole will be sunk soon.
More in Local
-
Assessment bodies told to block matric results of unaccredited exam centres
-
Melville shooting survivors battling to come to terms with what happened
-
Bodies of 2 babies discovered in fridge at a CT house
-
10 OR Tambo Airport staff among 30 arrested during festive security operation
-
2 Hanover Park women arrested for possession of stolen cable
-
16 killed on Western Cape roads since start of 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.