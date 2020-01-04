Melville shooting survivors battling to come to terms with what happened
Actor Mortimer Williams said he was approaching a friend when he heard something like firecrackers and the next minute he was down on the floor.
JOHANNESBURG - The survivors of the Melville shooting which left two dead said they are battling to come to terms with what happened.
In the early hours of New Year's Day, two people were shot dead and six wounded when a gunman opened fire on patrons at Poppy's Restaurant.
A car stopped outside the restaurant and one of the occupants opened fire.
"The minute I hit the ground I was shot. People were just dropping left, right and centre. Somebody rolled me over."
Petunia Roets sustained a gunshot wound to her pelvis. She said she was confused but is doing better now.
"I'm fine. I'm much better than I was when I came into Helen Joseph."
Meanwhile, two police task teams have been set up to track down those responsible for the Melville incident and the Newtown shooting where 11 people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a New Year's Eve concert.
