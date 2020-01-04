Limpopo police hunt suspects after petrol bomb kills truck driver
The deceased, 30-year-old Kagiso Mphelane, was driving A truck with two other crew members when unknown suspects threw a suspected petrol bomb at the truck.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are looking for suspects who allegedly torched a truck and killed the driver.
Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the front of the truck caught fire, burning the driver to death, while the crew members suffered serious burns and were rushed to hospital.
Mojapelo said it's suspected the incident is connected to an ongoing strike by employees of the trucking company.
